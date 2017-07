Legendary director George Romero, creator of the cult classic ‘Night of the Living Dead’ passed away yesterday at the age of ¬†77. He had a brief battle with lung cancer and spent his last moments listening to his favorite music, the soundtrack to the 1952 movie ‘The Quiet Man.’

Romero is undoubtedly the father of the modern zombie culture and contemporary horror films.  Take a look at his complete filmography on IMDB.

