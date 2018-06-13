A raccoon is going viral after it scaled a downtown St. Paul, Minnesota building and perched on a ledge 23 floors up…finally making it all the way up to the roof.

Daredevil raccoon is seen scaling office tower before stopping to rest on a ledge more than 20 stories high, becoming an internet sensation in the process. https://t.co/a6NQKX8jKf pic.twitter.com/PGlxioi5QF — ABC News (@ABC) June 13, 2018

Workers and internet watchers were captivated by the animal yesterday as it napped just two stories below the UBS Tower roof, where an animal control crew set traps with food hoping to lure the critter in.

Photos and videos of the animal’s adventure went viral by evening, and the animal got its own hashtag.

St. Paul’s Mayor even commented about the event on Twitter.

The raccoon began descending last night after climbing to a vent above the ledge.

By then, the creature seemed to have its own Twitter and the MPR Raccoon had this to say: “I’d like to thank God, the great people of Minnesota and the Wu-Tang Clan.”

The post Raccoon Scales Minnesota High Rise appeared first on 850 WFTL.