Deep tropical moisture and a weaken frontal boundary will soak its way into South Florida and raise our storm chances for the week./

Sunday and Monday both start with clear skies but end with a 70% chance of rain into the afternoon hours.

Torrential downpours, gusty winds and frequent lightning are possible in many areas.

On Monday there is a marginal threat for severe weather.

Storm chances stay high throughout the week with a 50-60% chance of heavy rain.

The post Rain to hit South Florida for the week appeared first on 850 WFTL.