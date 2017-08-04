Ralph Macchio is stepping back into the dojo!

Karate Kid Sequel Series Reuniting Ralph Macchio & William Zabka.

More than three decades after the original Karate Kid, Ralph Macchio and William Zabka are heading back to the dojo to reprise their roles as Daniel LaRusso & Johnny Lawrence . The duo will star in a 10-episode straight-to-series follow-up called Cobra Kai. The series will be available on subscription service YouTube Red. The series is set to bow in 2018. It takes place 30 years after the events of the 1984 All Valley Karate Tournament and revolves around a down and out Johnny who, seeking redemption, reopens the infamous Cobra Kai dojo.

This really makes me miss Mr. Miyagi!!!