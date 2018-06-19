Rapper XXXTentacion shopping for a new motorcycle Riva Motorsports in Deerfield Beach was shot and killed yesterday.

BSO confirmed the 20-year-old, Jahseh Dwayne Onfroy, was killed when two subjects approached him, and at least one of them opened fire before fleeing

TMZ reports that witnesses have told police that the suspects took a bag from his car and fled after the shooting.

BREAKING: Rapper XXXTentacion shot while shopping for motorcycles in South Florida, TMZ reports https://t.co/xakVOvGQJM pic.twitter.com/yPvUe5Nmrn — Miami Herald (@MiamiHerald) June 18, 2018

The rapper and Parkland resident had recently posted on Instagram that he was planning a charity event in Miami for the weekend.

The rap industry is mourning the death of XXXTentacion.

Kanye West thanked “X” for his existence while J. Cole called him an enormous talent with a “strong desire to be a better person.”

2 Chainz also weighed in, saying he was praying that the news was not true.

Other artists who’ve extended their condolences include Big Sean, Future, Pusha T, Desiigner and Mike WiLL Made It who said although he and “X” never met, he finds it “crazy” that he’s gone.

The post Rapper Shot and Killed in Deerfield Beach appeared first on 850 WFTL.