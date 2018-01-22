Razzie Nominees Announced

Award season is underway, and while the Oscars, SAG Awards, Golden Globes, etc. give to all that’s good, the Razzies never fail to showcase all that was bad in entertainment. Rotten Tomatoes has revealed some of the early nominees. Worst Picture- The Emoji Movie, Transformers: The Last Knight, Fifity Shades Darker, The Mummy, and Baywatch. Worst Actor- Jamie Dornan for Fifty Shades Darker, Tom Cruise for The Mummy, Mark Wahlberg for Daddy’s Home 2 and Transformers: The Last Knight, Zac Efron for Baywatch, and Johnny Depp for Pirates of the Caribbean- Dead Men Tell No Tales. Worst Actress- Dakota Johnson from Fifty Shades Darker, Katherine Heigle for Unforgettable, Emma Watson for The Circle, Jennifer Lawrence for mother!, and Tyler Perry for BOO2: A Madea Halloween. The rest of the nominees will be announced later and the awards will be given out in February.

Do you have a film, actor, or actress that you think should get a Razzie?