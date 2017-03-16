Your Reaction When Your Son Signs A Multi-Million Dollar NFL Contract! By Jennifer Ross | Mar 16, 7:57 AM Dont’a Hightower (a linebacker) just re-signed a new deal with the Patriots. He signed a 4-year, $43-million deal to stay with New England. This is his mother’s reaction when he tells her about it. We LOVE it! #jenandbill#mom#NewEnglandPatriots#NFL#Patriots Related Content Baby Wearing Dancing Moms Make Sure Your Senior Prank Doesn’t Land You... Not Afraid Of Spiders. You Will Be Now! YIKES When Animals ATTACK! MetLife Fires Snoopy! Dress like a Cow Today for Free Chick-Fil-A!