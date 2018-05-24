Reality TV Star Charged with Stealing from Palm Beach Chanel store

A European Reality Television star was arrested by Palm Beach police after she allegedly stole a $545 pair of designer sunglasses from the Chanel store at Worth and Hibiscus Avenues in Palm Beach on Tuesday.

Police say 59-year-old Sonja Gunilla Persson Linville, who starred in the Scandinavian reality TV show, Swedish Hollywood Wives, was booked into the Palm Beach County Jail at about 9:30 p.m. on Tuesday.

Linville entered the Chanel Palm Beach store and purchased a handbag. Police say the reality Television star was seen on surveillance video chatting with a cashier and then putting a pair of designer sunglasses on her head. The video footage shows Linville walking to the corner of the store and sliding the glasses down from the top of her head. She then left the store without paying for the sunglasses, valued at $545.

A Palm Beach officer who was provided a description of Linville and spotted her near the store. Police say while Linville was talking to the officer, she removed the sunglasses from her purse and placed them on her head as if they belonged to her. The store’s tags had already been removed. The officer said Linville claimed she planned to return the sunglasses “later.”

Linville is facing a charge of a grand theft of under $5,000. According to the police report, Linville listed her occupation as a Reality TV Star with an address in the wealthy area of Pacific Palisades, California.

