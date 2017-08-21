The really good thing about boxed wine

A Huffington Post story gives us a huge advantage that boxed wine has over bottled vino. After opening, boxed white or red wine stays fresh for 4 to 6 weeks. Once you open bottled wine, it can go sour within a week. Since the box keeps the wine from light and the resealable spout and vacuum sealed bag keeps air away, the freshness stays longer. Boxed wines do have expiration dates though so be sure to look out for that.

Click here to read the full Huffington Post story.

Are you a bottle or a boxed wine person? Does a bottle of wine stand a chance of lasting a week with you?

