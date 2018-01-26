Reba McEntire to be the next KFC Colonel

If you’ve been paying attention, KFC has been rotating in different celebrity Colonel’s for their commercials. Get ready for the first female to wear the white suit.

Reba McEntire takes over as “The Colonel” to promote KFC’s new Smoky Mountain BBQ fried chicken.

McEntire will be the 11th person to portray Colonel Sanders. Others include Ray Liotta, Rob Riggle, Rob Lowe, George Hamilton and Darrell Hammond.

The ad campaign starts Sunday.

Who’s been your favorite celebrity Colonel?