Rebel Wilson & the cast of Pitch Perfect 3 Sing with a Sea Lion By Beth | Dec 24, 2017 @ 11:00 AM Rebel Wilson talks to Seth Meyers about her grandmother promoting Pitch Perfect 3 in Australia, why she loves Atlanta so much & shares a clip of the cast of Pitch Perfect 3 singing with a sea lion. Related Content Mortal Engines Official Teaser Trailer Elton John raises $4.4 Million for his AIDS Founda... Buddy The Elf Cookies Happy Cyber Monday You Could Win 4 Tickets To Universal Studios Orlan... How this bride found out her husband is a real-lif...