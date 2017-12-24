Rebel Wilson & the cast of Pitch Perfect 3 Sing with a Sea Lion
By Beth
|
Dec 24, 2017 @ 11:00 AM

Rebel Wilson talks to Seth Meyers about her grandmother promoting Pitch Perfect 3 in Australia, why she loves Atlanta so much & shares a clip of the cast of Pitch Perfect 3 singing with a sea lion.

 

