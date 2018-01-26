Are Red, Yellow, and Green Skittles The Same?

The frenzy on social media compares to the moment people found out Froot Loops were all the same flavor, and now social media is going crazy with the latest rumor that Skittles taste the same regardless of the color.

The buzz started when neuroscientist Bob Katz did blind taste tests of different food with their eyes covered and wearing nose clips.

“The coolest thing is that our brain fools us into thinking that this combined signal is from the tongue,” Katz revealed, “smell, color, sound, and feel of a food changes what we think a food tastes like.” he continued.

A spokesperson for Mars candy which makes Skittles denies the assumption that every Skittle has the same tastes, and says that every color has it’s own taste and flavor.

Do you think all Skittles taste the same? Will you do your own taste test?

#MindBlown. Every @Skittles is the exact same flavor. They taste different because they smell different. Try plugging your nose while eating. pic.twitter.com/mUjPcNzhqd — Todd Gutner (@Todd_Gutner) January 19, 2018

I just found out all the skittles are the same flavor, they just have different colors and smells. I mean–how do you just move on from that. — Reggie Aqui (@reggieaqui) January 9, 2018

Someone just tried to tell me that @Skittles are legit all the same flavor -and I am about to do a blind taste test before assuming that my whole life has been a lie. — Alicia Marie (@AliciaMarieBODY) January 22, 2018

Tweets by Skittles