Relatives and Survivors of MSD Shooting Receive Money from Victims’ Fund

Relatives who lost a loved one in the shooting at Marjorie Stoneman Douglas High School – and the survivors – are going to receive payments from a $10.5 million victims’ fund.

The families of the 17 people killed in the February massacre in Parkland, Florida, each will get $400-thousand.

Disbursement Plan Of $10.5M Raised For Stoneman Douglas Victims Announced https://t.co/hTJyaCIltN — Lauren Pastrana CBS4 (@LaurenPastrana) July 3, 2018

The money comes from a GoFundMe campaign that brought in $10.5 million in gifts after the shooting.

The 18 people injured that day will get more than $90-thousand each. The 434 people inside the building where the shooting happened each get $2500. And those who were on school property, but not in that building, will each get a thousand dollars.

Andy Pollack, father of Meadow Pollack who died in the shooting says he lost everything when his daughter died, but “It shows that there is still good in this world” and he really appreciates the people who donated to the victims’ fund.

