Brian McKnight will be performing at Taste of Soul Music & Food Festival on November 11th! I sure hope he sings this one!

Come check it out. Amazing food & performances from Brian McKnight, Brenda K Starr & soooo many more. The best part is that $10 at the door gets you one amazing show & your money is going to benefit people affected by the hurricanes in Puerto Rico, the Caribbean Islands & the U.S. Virgin Islands!