Remembering John Lennon

“Yesterday” would have been John Lennon’s 77th birthday. Paul McCartney, Ringo Starr & Yoko Ono took to Twitter to share in his remembrance.
Reaching out to Johnny on his birthday. Love Paul x pic.twitter.com/7ybKTTm9Me
— Paul McCartney (@PaulMcCartney) October 9, 2017
They say it’s your birthday peace and love. 😎✌️🌟💖🎶🍒🌹☮️ pic.twitter.com/U3JODuWc2b
— #RingoStarr (@ringostarrmusic) October 9, 2017
HAPPY BIRTHDAY JOHN AND SEAN!
John, you are still with us and giving us wisdom and happiness when it’s much needed.
i love you all,
yoko pic.twitter.com/56gL5xiFRs
— Yoko Ono (@yokoono) October 9, 2017