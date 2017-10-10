Remembering John Lennon

“Yesterday” would have been John Lennon’s 77th birthday. Paul McCartney, Ringo Starr & Yoko Ono took to Twitter to share in his remembrance.

Reaching out to Johnny on his birthday. Love Paul x pic.twitter.com/7ybKTTm9Me — Paul McCartney (@PaulMcCartney) October 9, 2017

They say it’s your birthday peace and love. 😎✌️🌟💖🎶🍒🌹☮️ pic.twitter.com/U3JODuWc2b — #RingoStarr (@ringostarrmusic) October 9, 2017