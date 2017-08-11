Remembering Robin Williams on anniversary of his death

On August 11, 2014, the world was shocked when reports came flooding in that Robin Williams had taken his own life at his home in California at the age of 63. According to a psychotherapist and counsellor, people who suffer from anxiety and depression often turn towards comedy to escape from their reality and gain a sense of control. Although comedy was definitely an escape for Williams, the job also intensified his problems and he turned to drugs and alcohol, addictions which he battled with since the 1970s.

Approximately one in four people will experience a mental health problem at some point in their lifetime. If you are suffering always remember you are not alone and help and support is out there.

