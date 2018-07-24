Rep. Jason Spencer “fights terrorism” by dropping pants & screaming racial slurs

Footage from the second episode of actor Sacha Baron Cohen’s Showtime series “Who is America?” displays Representative Jason Spencer dropping his pants, and yelling racial slurs while posing as a Chinese tourist taking upskirt photos.

Cohen duped the Georgia lawmaker into believing he was an Israeli counterterrorism expert giving him a lesson on how to fight off terrorism.

Monday, Spencer issued a lengthy statement to The Washington Post due to the backlash he has received following Sunday evenings episode.

In the statement, Spencer claims he was acting in response to fear for his family’s safety.

Adding, that he was motivated to learn self-defense because he had received many death threats citing the shooting at a congressional baseball game practice in June of 2017 as a factor that intensified those fears.

Spencer also noted that Cohen and his associates took advantage of his “paralyzing fear” that his family would be attacked and participated in “the ‘class’ with the understanding these ‘techniques’ were meant to help him and others fend off what he believed was an inevitable attack.

Amid the scandal, the Republican lawmaker has faced calls for resignation.

However, Spencer has confirmed in his statement that he will finish the remaining five months of his term before vacating his seat.

The Showtime series “Who is America?” is expected to expose or in other words embarrass a number of people who were formally or currently involved in U.S. politics.

