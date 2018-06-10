Repeal of net neutrality takes effect on Monday, amid last-minute legal battles

The repeal of the net neutrality rules that were put into place by the Obama Administration is set to take effect on Monday.

The Republican-led FCC voted late last year to change the rules, which were intended to prohibit internet providers from being able to block, increase, or slow down access to certain online services.

Last month, FCC chairman Ajit Pai, said, “On June 11, these unnecessary and harmful internet regulations will be repealed and the bipartisan, light-touch approach that served the online world well for nearly 20 years will be restored.”

Advocates of net neutrality are worried that internet providers could use their new-found freedom to control what content is delivered.

According to Gigi Sohn, counselor to former FCC chairman Tom Wheeler and a net neutrality supporter, “Those ‘fast lanes’ will put those who won’t or cannot pay in the slow lane, making the internet look a lot like cable TV.”

In May, the Senate passed a measure in an attempt to maintain the rules. On Thursday, dozens of senators sent a letter to House Speaker Paul Ryan, asking him to schedule a vote on the matter.

Additionally, more than 20 states have filed a lawsuit intended to stop repeal. Several states, such as New Jersey, Washington, Oregon and California, have enacted legislation to enforce the existing net neutrality rules within state borders. However, an FCC spokesperson says that based on the final order, state action that is counter to federal mandate, is illegal.

