Report: Shots Fired Near Brownville Middle School
By 850 WFTL
|
May 15, 2018 @ 10:04 AM

Authorities are currently responding to a report of shots fired near Brownville Middle School in Miami.

According to the report, the shooting occurred in an apartment complex near the school. Authorities were spotted rushing students into the school where they were briefly placed on lockdown.

No injuries or arrested have been reported at this time.

Officials say they are currently canvassing the area for a suspect.

This is a developing story and will be updated once more information becomes available.

The post Report: Shots Fired Near Brownville Middle School appeared first on 850 WFTL.

SHARE

RELATED CONTENT

Parents of Murdered Parkland Students Running For Broward School Board Police Search for Man Who Vandalized New Church Miami School Lifts Lock Down After Reports of Shots Fired Nearby Amber Alert Issued for Abducted Teen Officer Killed in Highway Crash Miami School on Lock Down After Reports of Shots Fired Nearby
Comments