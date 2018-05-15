Report: Shots Fired Near Brownville Middle School

Authorities are currently responding to a report of shots fired near Brownville Middle School in Miami.

According to the report, the shooting occurred in an apartment complex near the school. Authorities were spotted rushing students into the school where they were briefly placed on lockdown.

No injuries or arrested have been reported at this time.

Officials say they are currently canvassing the area for a suspect.

This is a developing story and will be updated once more information becomes available.

