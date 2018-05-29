Reporter From Florida Killed After Tree Falls on Vehicle During Alberto

A television reporter and anchor from St. Petersburg, Florida working in North Carolina was killed in a freak accident during a storm spawned by Tropical Storm Alberto.

‘WYFF News 4’ Anchor Mike McCormick and photojournalist Aaron Smeltzer were killed yesterday in Polk County, North Carolina when a tree fell on their SUV.

It happened just after McCormick interviewed Tryon, North Carolina Fire Chief Geoffrey Tennant.

The local fire chief says Alberto wasn’t solely to blame as the roots of the 3-foot diameter tree were loosened in ground saturated by a week’s worth of rain.

The station said everyone there is grieving and thanked everyone for their comfort. The area is under flood watch from storms stemming from moisture pushed up from subtropical storm Alberto.

