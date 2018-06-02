Reports: Monitor “kind of” chases school shooter before massacre at #MSD

Ahead of the Parkland high school Marjory Stoneman Douglas’ graduation, Sunday, the South Florida newspaper, The Sun-Sentinel released another story “weighing in on the factors that might have made a crucial difference in the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School shooting.”

The latest installment includes MSD campus monitor, and baseball coach, Andrew Medina’s alleged recollection of what happened moments before and during the fatal shooting which claimed the lives of 17 innocent people.

The 39-year-old who was unarmed at the time of the incident was the first to see Nikolas Cruz, step onto the Parkland high school campus on Feb 14, according to The Sun-Sentinel.

Medina reportedly saw the 19-year-old get out of a gold-colored Uber and head towards the 1200 building.

He then contacted a fellow campus monitor assigned to that building via radio to warn him “that a suspicious kid” was heading for the “east-side entrance.”

Medina reportedly did not suspect Cruz was carrying a gun in his duffel bag.

According to the Sun-Sentinel, Cruz began to run when he noticed Medina coming his way on a golf cart “kind of chasing him,” before Cruz then entered the building.

“In less than a minute, Medina heard “the first bang, like pow.”

Medina reportedly relied on his training to handle the situation, “Do what we’ve been taught. Report it.”

He then contacted David Taylor, 49, a coach and fellow campus monitor, via radio warning him to “be careful” because a “suspicious kid” was coming.

Taylor reportedly headed toward the first floor where he saw Cruz walk in on the opposite end of the building and go into a stairwell where he loaded his AR-15 weapon.

“When Taylor was walking halfway down the hallway, he heard the shots, and he ran right into a janitor’s closet that was right there,” Medina said. “Like, that’s what we’re, our training is go in, lock in, close all the doors.”

Following the first sound of gunfire Medina considered reporting an emergency code, which is a warning that a shooter was on campus.

But he allegedly hesitated and did not report it.

Medina was reportedly the campus monitor who picked up Scot Peterson, an armed school deputy, on his golf cart and drove him to the 1200 building while the shooting was taking place.

Peterson has since resigned and has been named a coward by many for not rushing into the building to confront Nikolas Cruz during the shooting.

Peterson still receives his state pension of more than 87-hundred dollars a month.

Medina reportedly spoke to investigators after Cruz’s arrest where the accused shooter allegedly hyperventilated and puked clear fluid when the school monitor was brought in to identify the suspect.

However, the Sun-Sentinel wrote, “when reached on Wednesday, Medina disputed what he told investigators while under oath. He told a reporter that there was never a meeting identifying Cruz as a potential school shooter, he didn’t recognize Cruz specifically, and he saw him arrive at the school from a distance of about two football fields.”

Debbie Hixon, whose husband Chris, athletic director, and a campus monitor, was one of the 17 victims murdered when he ran to confront Cruz, told sun-sentinel reporters she was “shocked that no one actually got in Cruz’s face as he walked onto school property.”

“If someone had confronted him, I think he would have been a coward, and it wouldn’t have happened,” she told reporters. “Why didn’t people just do their job? Here was a trespasser.”

Some of the Parkland victims family members have reacted to the latest article exposing more information surrounding the tragic Valentines Day school shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas.

Useless hall monitor Medina still works at MSD. Broward school board votes in favor of incompetent monitors at the schools over hiring retired law enforcement and veterans. #FixIthttps://t.co/kzDP06AdaP — Andrew Pollack (@AndrewPollackFL) June 1, 2018

Yet, they get “to return to work everyday”… still in charge of security at MSD, still in charge of safety for 3300+ staff & students. Carmen and 16 others can’t return to MSD. They can no longer return home to their families.

Where is the accountability @RobertwRuncie & SBBC? — April Schentrup (@AprilSchentrup) June 1, 2018

.@Spliffame is the Security Monitor at MSD who chose his self pride over saving lives. He saw the shooter on campus suspiciously and “Kind of chased him..” prior to the massacre. Why didn’t he call code red once shots were fired? “I didn’t want to be the guy to make that call” — Hunter Pollack (@PollackHunter) June 1, 2018

