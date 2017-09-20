‘Researcher’ says this Saturday will be the end of the world
By Beth
Sep 20, 2017 @ 7:01 PM

If you had big plans this weekend, David Meade regrets to inform you that the world will be ending Saturday.  Meade is a Christian numerologist and self-described “researcher.” He says Sept. 23 is foretold in the Bible’s Book of Revelation as the day a series of catastrophic events will begin, and as a result, “a major part of the world will not be the same.”  A video published by UNSEALED, an evangelical Christian publication, explains the pending rapture. The video has been viewed over 3 million times.

Have you made plans for the apocalypse? Are chips and dip appropriate?

 

