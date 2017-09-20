‘Researcher’ says this Saturday will be the end of the world

If you had big plans this weekend, David Meade regrets to inform you that the world will be ending Saturday. Meade is a Christian numerologist and self-described “researcher.” He says Sept. 23 is foretold in the Bible’s Book of Revelation as the day a series of catastrophic events will begin, and as a result, “a major part of the world will not be the same.” A video published by UNSEALED, an evangelical Christian publication, explains the pending rapture. The video has been viewed over 3 million times.

Have you made plans for the apocalypse? Are chips and dip appropriate?