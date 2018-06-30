Restaurant manager fired after refusing service to customer wearing MAGA hat

The manager of a popular restaurant in Vancouver, Canada, was fired after he told a customer to remove his “Make America Great Again” hat or he would refuse to serve him, Fox News reports.

The “Make America Great Again,” slogan was U.S. President Donald’s Trump famous phrase while running for during the 2016 Presidential election.

The famous phrase eventually placed on red hats with white writing has become a renowned fashion statement amongst Trump supporters.

However, some including Darin Hodge, the former manager of the Teahouse restaurant, says the hat represents “racism, bigotry, Islamophobia, misogyny, white supremacy, and homophobia.”

Nevertheless, Hodge was terminated for reportedly “violating the company’s philosophy of tolerance.”

“Sequoia does not support intolerance of any kind, and it is because of these principles that we cannot discriminate against someone based on their support for the current administration in the United States or any other bona fide political party,” read a statement on behalf of the restaurant.

Hodge spoke out about his firing in recent days, telling Canadian reporters that he stood by his decision citing “a strong moral backbone.”

