Restaurant patrons curse and throw drink at Tomi Lahren for conservative views

Fox News commentator Tomi Lahren was attacked Sunday while she was at brunch with her parents.

Lahren who is known for her outspoken conservative views was doused with water by a patron at the Minneapolis restaurant.

A heated confrontation followed when Lahren and her mother Judy addressed the female and her group of friends.

Two videos which appear to have been filmed on Snapchat show the female patron throwing the drink at Lahren, and the next clip displays a male yelling profanity at her.

Whoever threw this drink at Tomi Lahren, thank you pic.twitter.com/RJE8xTDMZ3 — I Luh God (@aVeryRichBish) May 21, 2018

Whoever the guy is that cussed her out, I hope you’re having an amazing day pic.twitter.com/wpr4egwtBQ — I Luh God (@aVeryRichBish) May 21, 2018

The two videos have gone viral on Twitter with many applauding the attack arguing she deserved it because of her political views.

However, many people who usually disagree with Lahren’s views have taken to social media to defend the young conservative’s right to free speech as well as rebuke the patron’s actions.

Even the comedian Kathy Griffin who is known for her liberal views came to the defense of Lahren:

I couldn’t disagree more with @TomiLahren, but I don’t think it’s cool to resort to physical actions to make your point. The first amendment is a beautiful thing – use it. https://t.co/Yx8obh0aH0 — Kathy Griffin (@kathygriffin) May 23, 2018

Tuesday the video of the incident went viral, sparking heavy debate over first amendment rights.

Lahren first spoke out about the attack via Twitter:

I appreciate the words of support- even from those who normally dislike me. Free speech is a gift- no need to resort to that kind of attack. I’ll discuss the restaurant incident on @foxandfriends tomorrow morning. — Tomi Lahren (@TomiLahren) May 23, 2018

On Wednesday, she joined Fox & Friends to discuss the incident and to continue to exercise her First Amendment rights.



Lahren described the incident as “humiliating and embarrassing” but said that she is disheartened by those in this county who resort to physical violence over a differ in political views but that she is “tough enough to handle it.”

President Trump even spoke out about the incident expressing his support for Lahren via Twitter Wednesday morning:

Everybody is with Tomi Lahren, a truly outstanding and respected young woman! @foxandfriends — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 23, 2018

