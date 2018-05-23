Restaurant patrons curse and throw drink at Tomi Lahren for conservative views
May 23, 2018 @ 3:03 PM

Fox News commentator Tomi Lahren was attacked Sunday while she was at brunch with her parents.

Lahren who is known for her outspoken conservative views was doused with water by a patron at the Minneapolis restaurant.

A heated confrontation followed when Lahren and her mother Judy addressed the female and her group of friends.

Two videos which appear to have been filmed on Snapchat show the female patron throwing the drink at Lahren, and the next clip displays a male yelling profanity at her.

 

The two videos have gone viral on Twitter with many applauding the attack arguing she deserved it because of her political views.

However, many people who usually disagree with Lahren’s views have taken to social media to defend the young conservative’s right to free speech as well as rebuke the patron’s actions.

Even the comedian Kathy Griffin who is known for her liberal views came to the defense of Lahren:

Tuesday the video of the incident went viral, sparking heavy debate over first amendment rights.

Lahren first spoke out about the attack via Twitter:

On Wednesday, she joined Fox & Friends to discuss the incident and to continue to exercise her First Amendment rights.


Lahren described the incident as “humiliating and embarrassing” but said that she is disheartened by those in this county who resort to physical violence over a differ in political views but that she is “tough enough to handle it.”

President Trump even spoke out about the incident expressing his support for Lahren via Twitter Wednesday morning:

