Retro Tech Makes Comeback with Mini Commodore 64

Despite the fact that ten years ago your smartphone had 4,000 times more computing power, the Commodore 64 is being given the mini treatment.

Following behind the retro mini Nintendo and retro mini Atari, 80s kids can rejoice as a retro mini of the “World’s Best Selling Home Computer” will be sold for just $149.

The Mini C64 will feature a decorative case, half the size of the original computer, along with a joystick and preloaded with classic 64 games.

But in keeping with the times, it comes with two USB ports and HDMI output, plus the ability to save games without using floppy disks.

What was your first computer? Did you have one at school or at home?