Richard Branson to ride out Hurricane Irma on private island

This shows a high level of gravitas or stupidity but Richard Branson didn’t become a billionaire by playing it safe. Branson is staying on his private Caribbean island even though it’s right in the path of category 5 Hurricane Irma. Branson published a blog post on Tuesday saying he and his team will ride out Irma on Necker Island. Guests to the island had already left in anticipation of the hurricane. This is the third time in the past 30 years that Branson has been on the island during a hurricane but this is the first time when the eye of the storm was heading directly toward Necker.

Give one word to describe what you think of Branson staying on the island.

I’ve got one word for him….”Nuts”!