Richard Gere secretly marries girlfriend

Sources say 68-year-old Richard Gere has married his 35-year-old girlfriend Alejandra Silva.

It happened in a low-key civil ceremony earlier this month.

According to Hola magazine, the couple will celebrate with family and friends on May 6th. An insider says Gere and Silva are “extraordinarily happy” and they’re “so comfortable with each other.”

This is Gere’s third marriage and Silva’s second.

