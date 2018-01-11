Ricky Martin Is Married

Ricky Martin has confirmed that he is a married man. “I’m a husband, but we’re doing a heavy party in a couple months,” Ricky said in an interview, “We’ve exchanged vows and we’ve signed all the papers that we needed to sign, prenups and everything.” The other person in his “we’ scenario is conceptual artist Jwan Yosef, who Martin has been with in Puerto Rico helping with hurricane relief. The two first came out in April 2016 and got engaged later in the year. They’re parents to twins that Martin had via surrogate before getting involved with Yosef.