The 66-year-old classic rocker was found unconscious at his California home on Sunday. He was rushed to a hospital in full cardiac arrest and placed on life support.

There was no sign of brain activity, so the decision was made to remove him from life support, according to TMZ. Petty had admitted to becoming hooked on heroin in the 90s.

He was well-known for big hits like “Free Fallin,” “Refugee,” and “Don’t Do Me Like That.”

Where does Petty rank in the pantheon of great American rock stars?