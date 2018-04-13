Riviera police rule man justifiably killed under “Stand Your Ground Law”

The Riviera Police Department closed an investigation into the September death of 57-year-old, Edward Hatten, ruling it justifiable under Florida’s “Stand Your Ground” law, according to the Palm Beach Post.

On Sep. 19, Hatten was found by a police officer unconscious and lying on his back at the scene outside the Touch Down Food Mart, after physically fighting with an unidentified man.

Hatten was reportedly rushed to a West Palm Beach hospital and was diagnosed with bleeding on the right side of his brain and swelling around his left eye.

Furthermore, he was unable to move the right side of his body.

He was listed in critical condition because of deep bleeding on the right side of his brain and swelling throughout his entire brain.

Hatten was placed in hospice care on Sep. 19 until his death on Sep. 30.

According to reports, witnesses told Police they saw Hatten repeatedly hit an unidentified man until he the man punched him back once resulting in Hatten falling into the concrete pavement and hitting his head.

The witness reportedly told police the dispute was over drugs.

Police obtained an image of the man involved in the fight and spoke with a witness who claims to have been with the man at the time of the fight.

The second witness confirmed the previously reported story which displayed Hatten as the aggressor in the Sep. 19 incident.

The witness told Police that Hatten was waiting for the unidentified man to exit the convenience store because he owed him money, and when the man left the store, Hatten attacked him.

The witness told police Hatten attacked the unidentified man by punching him several times, taking his beer out of his hand then punched him again before the unknown man hit Hatten once when he fell to the ground.

Police were able to access an image of the unidentified man at an ATM which was distributed in efforts to find him.

However, police were not successful in identifying the other man involved in the fight.

