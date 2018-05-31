Roach Lays Egg in Florida Man’s Ear

A Tallahassee man woke up to find a cockroach laying an egg in his ear. He had been battling a roach invasion at his apartment had to go to a hospital to get the insect egg out of his head.

Blake Collins told the Tallahassee Democrat about his horrific experience.

“A roach was burrowing inside of my head,” Collins told the newspaper. “I could hear his legs inside me. It felt like someone was shoving a Q-tip all the way inside my head and there was nothing I could do to stop it.”

Collins said once at the hospital, the emergency room doctor used a syringe and lidocaine to kill the roach.

“I heard it die in my head,” Collins told the newspaper. “When he poured the lidocaine in, I could feel him go super, super fast, kicking and try to dig its way out, and a faint little squeal and then two minutes later, it just stopped and he died.”

But apparently, the bug had also laid an egg in his ear.

Collins, 25, was discharged from the hospital with home care instructions.

“Bugs crawling and dying in your ear, that’s something that happens to corpses, not human beings,” Collins told the newspaper.

Collins said he got out of his lease early and is moving into a new apartment.

