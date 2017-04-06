Road Hazard!

Riding a motorcycle is always dangerous, but this beats most accidents. Amazing footage has emerged of a motorcyclist crashing after a male deer crossed the road and leaped over him to avoid being hit. The video, filmed during the 2015 Distinguished Gentlemans’ ride in Washington DC, shows the whitetail buck crossing the road and jumping over the rider. According to the filmer, most of the motorcyclists managed to slam on the brakes just in time, but one man wasn’t so lucky, and he slid off his bike. The incident happened seconds after the group had passed a Deer Crossing sign, which can be seen in the video. Fortunately, the motorcyclist wasn’t badly hurt and, after a few minor repairs to his bike, he was able to continue on the charity ride, which was raising money for prostate cancer research.