Legendary Oscar-winning actor Robert De Niro, who also co-founded the Nobu restaurant and hotel chain with his friend, chef Nobu Matsuhisa, says Donald Trump is not welcome at his dining establishment. De Niro who stars in Taxi Driver and Raging Bull said he would not let Trump into any of his Nobu restaurants. De Niro has said, “If he walked into a restaurant I was in — I’d walk out.

De Niro’s business partner feels quite differently. “It’s my dream for Trump to sit next to Bob,” Matsuhisa has said. “To make them sushi!”

The post Robert De Niro Bans Donald Trump from Nobu Restaurants appeared first on 850 WFTL.