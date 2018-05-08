Robin Williams Bio Revelations: Infidelity, Substance Abuse, Insecurity Over Jim Carrey

A new biography will be hitting bookstores on May 15th, Robin by Dave Itzkoff details Williams issues with infidelity, substance abuse and an illness that wasn’t found until after the comedian’s suicide.

Williams, who was married three times, had issues with drinking and drugs and also had an insecurity about comedian Jim Carrey, Robin told Itzkoff that Carrey was,“funny in a physical way.”

Robin was misdiagnosed with Parkinson’s disease, which after Williams death it was determined that he had Lewy Body disease.

Robin also details what happened the night before Williams committed suicide.

What was your favorite Robin Williams movie?