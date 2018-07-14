Robin Williams Remembered in Latest HBO Doc on Comics ‘Gone Too Soon’

HBO will air a documentary about comedian Robin Williams on Monday, July 16th, but before you watch “Gone Too Soon”, here’s a little rundown of some of the family members that will appear in the documentary.

Williams is survived by three adult children, Zak, Zelda, and Cody. Zak is the oldest and teaches financial literacy to inmates at San Quentin State Prison. Zak gives an in-depth interview for the HBO documentary.

His sister, Zelda is the most known in the Hollywood community, named after the video game character, Zelda is a screenwriter and has starred in Freeform’s, Dead of Summer, done voice work for the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles cartoon and wrote and directed an episode of Dark Web.

Robin’s third and youngest child is Cody who also works in show business as a second unit or assistant director and has worked on the sets of Spider-Man: Homecoming, Captain America: Civil War, and Ant-Man. Williams committed suicide on August 11, 2014, it was later revealed that Williams was suffering from Lewy body dementia, he was 63.

Will you put “Gone Too Soon” on your “to watch” list?