Rod Stewart and Cyndi Lauper going on tour
By Beth
|
Jan 8, 2018 @ 12:25 PM

Rod Stewart and Cyndi Lauper will head out on tour together for the second straight summer. They announced a 22-date trek across the country on Monday. The tour will kick off at the Hollywood Bowl in June and make its way around through September.  They will be at the Hard Rock Event Center in Hollywood on Tuesday, July 24th! Tickets go on sale January 12th. Would you go? Favorite Rod Stewart song? Favorite Cyndi Lauper tune?

 

Related Content

Brenda K Starr will perform at Taste of Soul
LuLaRoe faces lawsuit, clients claim it acts like ...
People are turning their eyebrows into Christmas t...
Wendy Williams Faints
Stage and screen star Kevin Spacey comes out as ga...
11 Million Stream Netflix’s ‘Bright...
Comments