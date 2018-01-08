Rod Stewart and Cyndi Lauper going on tour

Rod Stewart and Cyndi Lauper will head out on tour together for the second straight summer. They announced a 22-date trek across the country on Monday. The tour will kick off at the Hollywood Bowl in June and make its way around through September. They will be at the Hard Rock Event Center in Hollywood on Tuesday, July 24th! Tickets go on sale January 12th. Would you go? Favorite Rod Stewart song? Favorite Cyndi Lauper tune?

Rod Stewart sets a 2018 summer tour with Cyndi Lauper https://t.co/8jYlGdiAsb pic.twitter.com/R1QHGUZnxZ — Rolling Stone (@RollingStone) January 8, 2018