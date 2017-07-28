Rod Stewart funds trip to DC to protest Medicaid cuts

Singer Rod Stewart stepped in to pay five-figure travel costs for a group of children with disabilities. The children traveled to Washington to protest the GOP healthcare bill that would cut Medicaid. Stewart said he acted after seeing news coverage about the children, who didn’t have the $30,000 it would take for them to travel from Baton Rouge, La., to Washington. “He was so touched and heartbroken and actually teary,” Stewart’s campaign manager said. “Some of you may know that I live in America and pay my taxes here,” the British singer said. “I’m neither a Democrat nor a Republican, but I am a father.”