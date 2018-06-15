Roller Coaster Derails in Daytona Beach Injuring Six
By 850 WFTL
|
Jun 15, 2018 @ 6:03 AM

A roller coaster derailed at the Daytona Beach Boardwalk last night injuring six people. Two people fell 34 feet to the ground.

The fire department simply tweeted, “Update: 10 riders rescued. 6 taken to hospital.”

Ten people were extricated from a dangling roller coaster car, six of which are being taken to a local hospital.

The extent of their injuries is not yet known.

