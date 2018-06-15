Roller Coaster Derails in Daytona Beach Injuring Six

A roller coaster derailed at the Daytona Beach Boardwalk last night injuring six people. Two people fell 34 feet to the ground.
The fire department simply tweeted, “Update: 10 riders rescued. 6 taken to hospital.”
Ten people were extricated from a dangling roller coaster car, six of which are being taken to a local hospital.
The extent of their injuries is not yet known.
DB Firefighters working as fast as they can to rescue 2 riders that are in a dangling rollercoaster car pic.twitter.com/v0UrChJdHC
— DaytonaBeachFireDept (@DaytonaBeachFD) June 15, 2018
#DBFD on scene at the Boardwalk in Daytona Beach rescuing riders from a roller coaster car that derailed and are hanging pic.twitter.com/BFDRa8hFiI
— DaytonaBeachFireDept (@DaytonaBeachFD) June 15, 2018
#DBFD Removing riders from rollercoaster pic.twitter.com/ilFDDeikra
— DaytonaBeachFireDept (@DaytonaBeachFD) June 15, 2018
