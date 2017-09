This Tuesday, Aug. 29, 2017 photo shows people looking covers of the Rolling Stone magazines at the "Rolling Stone 50 Years" exhibit at the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)

It is perhaps the most iconic of magazines when it comes to the music industry. And now it is up for sale.  Rolling Stone Magazine founder Jann Wenner and his son Gus Wenner have announced that the publication is up for sale.  While music is the main focus, the magazine has also made major statements when it comes to pop culture and politics.

Its print and online publications reach 60 million people each month. Is this another sign of the struggles that face print media?