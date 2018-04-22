Romney to campaign in Utah Senate primary after losing GOP nomination

Former Massachusetts governor and Republican presidential candidate Mitt Romney has announced he will participate in the Utah primary, after he did not win the nomination for a U.S. Senate seat representing the state at its GOP convention on Saturday.

He will be campaigning against Democratic candidate Mike Kennedy, with voters deciding between the two on June 26.

Romney told reporters after the convention, “This is terrific for the people of Utah, and I really want to thank the delegates who stayed so late to give me the kind of boost that I got here today. We’re going to have a good primary.”

Romney’s 11 GOP convention opponents questioned his criticism of President Trump and how committed Romney is, or is not, to the state. The politician said on Saturday night that he has not decided whether to support Trump’s 2020 re-election effort.

The state politician moved to Utah after his failed 2012 presidential campaign. In recent months and years, he has attempted to focus on state issues rather than on his long-running feud with Trump, who he called a “phony” and a con-man” during the 2016 election, causing then-candidate Trump to respond that Romney “choked like a dog” during his bid to get into the Oval Office.

Recently, however, Romney accepted Trump’s endorsement for his Senate run.

Mike Kennedy, who is both a doctor and a lawyer, used the GOP convention to decry the national debt, as well as Common Core education standards and the Affordable Care Act, or Obamacare, as it is also known.

