The revival of Roseanne has a premiere date.

The show will debut on ABC March 27th and will have the Tuesday night at 8:00pm Eastern time slot.

Roseanne will have 9 episodes kicking off with a special one-hour installment. The revival features the original cast with a lot of reported cameos.

Will you cram old Roseanne episodes to get you ready for this? What show would you like to be “revived?”