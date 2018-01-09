Royal Watch: Princess Charlotte celebrates her first day of nursery school
By Beth
|
Jan 9, 2018 @ 12:15 PM

Another milestone for Princess Charlotte!  She’s starting nursery school.  What would the first day of school be without photos taken by mum?!

 

 

