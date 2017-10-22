Runners learn they didn’t run a whole marathon

Can you imagine running 26.2 miles and someone tells you, no, you didn’t?

That’s what happened in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. Runners in the PNC Milwaukee Marathon ran the course in such a good time, some of them thought they qualified for the Boston Marathon.

The problem; the Milwaukee race was 8 tenths of a mile short of the 26.2 miles needed for a real marathon. The Boston Marathon was not able to accept times from the race because the course was too short.

Not everyone was trying to get into the Boston Marathon but runners are upset about the miscalculation. This is the second year in a row that the Milwaukee Marathon had incorrectly marked the course distance.

Would you put the 26.2 sticker on your car anyway?