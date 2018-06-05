Russia Investigators Accuse Manafort of Witness Tampering

Problems keep piling up for President Donald Trump’s former campaign manager of five months.

Prosecutors in the Russia investigation are accusing Paul Manafort of witness tampering in his criminal money laundering case.

Special Counsel prosecutors say Manafort was “attempting to tamper with potential witnesses while on pretrial release and, accordingly, has violated the conditions of his release.”

Prosecutors are asking a judge to revoke his bond and house arrest or at least change the terms of his release.

Robert Mueller accuses Paul Manafort of attempting to shape potential witnesses’ testimony and asks to send him to jail as he awaits his trial https://t.co/w4eehKo4hO pic.twitter.com/6teWIFbTTi — CNN Breaking News (@cnnbrk) June 5, 2018

Manafort is credited with picking Vice President Mike Pence as Trump’s running mate.

Now it looks like he might be going to prison.

Manafort is facing numerous charges related to money laundering and his time working for the Ukrainian government. He faces no charges relating to his time as Trump’s campaign manager.

