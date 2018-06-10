Hollywood heart-throb, Ryan Gosling told Jimmy Kimmel that he thought he had brain damage from doing a repeated stunt for his new movie, “First Man.”

“First Man” stars Gosling as astronaut Neil Armstrong, the first man to walk on the moon.

It also stars The Crown’s Claire Foy as his first wife Janet Shearon, as well as Corey Stoll, Jason Clarke, and Kyle Chandler.

It spans the years between 1961-1969, when NASA was planning the Apollo 11 manned mission to the moon, and it’s based on the 2005 book by James R. Hansen.

The trailer feels a lot like Apollo 13 or The Martian or something similar, focusing on the math and the funding and all the not-so-glamorous work that has to go into a project like this before a moonwalk is possible.

The post Ryan Gosling: “I Thought I Had Brain Damage” From Making New Movie appeared first on 850 WFTL.