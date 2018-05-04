Ryan Reynolds Opens Up About His Anxiety
By Beth
|
May 4, 2018 @ 6:30 PM

Deadpool star, Ryan Reynolds, recently opened up about his mental health, admitting that his sense of humor is really a self-defense mechanism to deal with stress and anxiety.
Reynolds talked about how he’s always suffered from anxiety ever since he was younger, and nothing changed when he became famous.
We always see a funny, cool, laidback Ryan. But apparently even to this day, before an interview or appearance, Reynolds is “wracked by dread and nausea”.
Who knew? So many people who deal with mental health put on a brave face, it’s important to know that you’re not alone.

