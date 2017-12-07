Ryan Reynolds will be Detective Pikachu

In what will be a departure from his role as Deadpool, Ryan Reynolds will become Detective Pikachu in the upcoming Pokémon movie.

His portrayal will be akin to what we saw as the movie versions of Gollum and Jar-Jar Binks. It’s called “motion-capture in nature.”

There are no other new details other than shooting for the movie is scheduled to begin in January.

Does Ryan Reynolds playing Detective Pikachu intrigue you?