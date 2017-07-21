Ryan Seacrest Returns to American Idol

After weeks of speculation,it’s now official!

Ryan Seacrest will return to host the revival of American Idol. The announcement was made on LIVE with Kelly and Ryan yesterday morning. In a statement, Seacrest said, “It’s genuinely hard to put into words what American Idol means to me. I’m so grateful for the show and all the career and life opportunities it’s allowed me to experience.”

How will he do it? It looks like Idol will air on Sunday. That will allow Seacrest to do the Idol in Hollywood and make it back for LIVE on Monday. Oh, yeah, that radio show too.

Are you happy Seacrest is back on Idol? Will you watch the new season?