Safety has parents and students concerned before the school year

After the horrific shooting at Majory Stoneman Douglas High School, followed by multiple public shootings including schools and churches have parents worried about their children going into next year.

Parents are concerned for all ages as we all remember the Sandy Hook incident which occurred at an elementary school with children as young as 6 years old were taken from their parents.

While spending their days at work while their loved ones are in school, parents are searching where to turn.

In Minnesota and South Carolina, they have installed bulletproof windows and doors to most of their schools, but unfortunately the doors cost $4,000 each to make. Many have relied on the most convenient and fastest way to protection as bulletproof book bags are available for purchase, if not sold out.

The backpacks equipped with either an inserted protection or completely made of armor are the same grade the police officers use everyday.

Of course many have advocated better security on school campus that will enforce protection inside the schools. Many heavy crime areas like New York and Chicago have security checks including metal detectors.

All parents can agree on one thing, the new school year causes stress levels to rise but before it was about pencils and your child’s favorite folders, now it is about protecting their life.

Parents should know when buying these bulletproof backpacks, that they are not effective against assault rifles, as they are only graded for typical hand guns. The same goes for the bulletproof doors and windows being installed in out of state areas. Parents have also been concern about whether the walls will stop a bullet, but spokesman have stated that this is just a start and its effects are to hopefully slow down an active shooter and cause them to divert from their plan allowing police to intercept and make an arrest.