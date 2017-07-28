Samantha Bee reveals R-rated parenting technique that gets her kids in line

While visiting with Stephen Colbert on CBS last night, the comedian shared a parenting trick that she uses to get her kids to do almost anything.

Bee said: “I can get them to do anything. Just by letting them use one piece of salty language in a conversation,” she said. “That’s their treat. It’s the greatest parenting coup that I ever came up with. I’m such a smart parent.” Bee revealed how her offspring, aged from 6 to 11, preferred being allowed to swear over more regular treats such as chocolate or cake.

What tricks do you use to get your kids to do something that wouldn’t normally want to do?